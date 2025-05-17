Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde after slow start to season

BALTIMORE — The Orioles announced that manager Brandon Hyde has been relieved of his duties.

“As the head of baseball operations, the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility,” said Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias. “Part of that responsibility is pursuing difficult changes in order to set a different course for the future.

Orioles Control Owner David Rubenstein issued the following statement:

“Brandon Hyde is someone I have come to know and deeply admire, not only for his extensive knowledge of baseball, but also for his exceptional leadership as a manager. I am sincerely grateful for his significant accomplishments over the past six years, which have greatly benefited both the Orioles and the city of Baltimore."



Hyde helped lead the Orioles to two postseason appearances. The team is now almost 11 games behind the first place Yankees in the American League East division.

Third base coach Tony Mansolino will serve as interim manager. Mansolino has been the third base coach for the Orioles since 2021.

Bench coach Robinson Chirinos will remain in his same role.