Changes coming to Oriole Park for the new season

BALTIMORE — O’s fans, the home opener is less than a week away, and some changes are coming to the ballpark.

When you come to Camden Yards on March 31st, you may notice some changes, including the left field wall, which has been modified from the left corner to the bullpen in left center field. The popular Bird Bath Splash Zone has expanded to sections 84 and 86.

Some fun events are set to return, like the fan-favorite hot dog race.

"Look for a special appearance on opening day of the live race, and we’re gonna do it probably two times per homestand throughout the year," says Mark Fine, Orioles Chief Marketing Operator.

Fans can also prepare to see all orange alternate uniforms on April 12th.

“It goes with our theme on Saturday nights, which are Orange Out Saturdays. So we’re encouraging fans to wear their orange to the ballpark that evening," says Fine.

If you want to shop for some brand new O’s gear, this year they’re introducing a radio frequency identification process in the team store.

“The fan will come into the store, and every single item that they purchase will have a radio tag on the item itself. Once they get to the point of sale, those items simply going into a bag; they get dropped into a till. If they have six items, all six items get scanned immediately," says Dustin Morgan, GM of Retail for Fanatics at Oriole Park.

Sometimes you may want to get your hands on items the players have worn or used in-game, which means shopping at Orioles Authentics.

All the proceeds go to Harlem Park Elementary Middle School.

“These kids live a mile a mile and a half from our park, and quite often most of those kids never get a chance to come to a Baltimore Orioles game, so we have set aside Friday nights for Harlem Park and Harlem Park Elementary Middle School," says

Kerry Watson, the Executive Vice President of Public Affairs.

If you want to save money at the ballpark this season, you can do that thanks to the BirdLand value menu, which offers food at an affordable price for fans.

The O’s home opener is March 31st against the Boston Red Sox.

