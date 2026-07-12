Center field and Mississippi are the two common themes thus far in the Orioles 2026 draft

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have added four new prospects to their minor league farm system.

On Saturday Major League Baseball began its 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

With the seventh overall pick, the Birds selected center fielder Eric Booth Jr. out of Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The O's took another center fielder in round two, choosing Ty Head from North Carolina State.

In round three the club selected right-handed pitcher Dominic Voegele from the University of Kansas.

Despite already drafting a pair of center fielders in Booth and Head during the first three rounds, Baltimore went to the well a third time with Kevin Roberts Jr. out of Jackson Prep School in Flowood, Mississippi.

Booth, 18, finished his senior year in high school going 37 for 77 at the plate with a .481 batting average.

Throughout his four-year prep career, Booth batted .441 at the dish.

While only hitting five home runs in his final high school season, Booth won a Home Run Derby competition held in San Diego's Petco Park last year. He also ran the quickest 60-yard dash (6.33 seconds) at the East Coast Pro showcase last summer.

The 21-year-old Head, meanwhile, showed some pop by blasting 14 home runs in college, but batted just .291 at the plate, while displaying some speed with 26 stolen bases.

Selected 46th overall, Head was picked ahead of where most experts slotted him to go.

Head was rated the number 53 amateur prospect by Baseball America, while MLB Pipeline listed him 60th entering the draft.

The Orioles again appeared to reach in their selection of Voegele, a 21-year-old who posted a robust 5.85 ERA during his junior year in college.

Scouts seemed to be encouraged by Voegele's strikeout potential as he fanned 120 batters in 97 innings.

Prior to Saturday's draft Voegele was ranked 195 in Baseball America's amateur rankings, and 205 by MLB Pipeline. The Orioles felt he was worth og the number 82 pick.

Rounding out day one of the draft, the franchise dipped back into the Mississippi high school pool picking Roberts Jr.

The 17-year-old slashed .396 at the plate with 10 long balls during his senior year.

Although unable to pitch last season due to injury, Roberts is considered a two-way standout due to his 9-1 record and 3.05 ERA on the mound.

Each player still needs to sign before officially becoming a member of the Orioles.

The Draft concludes throughout Sunday with rounds 5-20.