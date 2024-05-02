Bradish sparkles in season debut, O's win

BALTIMORE — A year ago Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish finished fourth in American League Cy Young voting.

On Thursday afternoon the righty rounded right back into his 2023 form in his season debut.

Bradish pitched 4 and two thirds innings. He allowed four hits, one earned run and two walks on 84 pitches. He also struck out five batters as the Orioles beat the New York Yankees 7-2.

"I felt great, felt really good. Obviously some stuff to work on but healthy throughout the start so it’s good to be back," he said. "The first one back is always a grind, especially against that team. They had good at-bats. I threw more pitches than I wanted to but that’s part of it and getting back into it."

Bradish made his return from a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

"It was great to see him back. It's like he hasn't lost a beat. He just threw outstanding," said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. "It was awesome to see him back. He had great stuff in his first time out.

Ryan Mountcastle, Jorge Mateo and Ryan McKenna all hit home runs in the victory.

The O's begin a five-game road trip on Friday when they visit Cincinnati.

