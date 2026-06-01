Blue Jays believe ball thrown by O's fan at player was unfortunate misunderstanding

BALTIMORE — The Orioles on Sunday closed out a successful 10 game homestand with a 9-5 victory over the division rival Blue Jays.

A crowd of 34,476 was on hand to witness, but something else seemed to overshadow the celebration.

During the sixth-inning a ball thrown from the stands struck Toronto outfielder Jesús Sánchez causing him to leave the game with an apparent bruised wrist.

The young fan, who was reportedly ejected from ballpark, was in their pre-teens, according to MLB.com.

Jays manager John Schneider and Sánchez each spoke after the game suggesting the whole thing was a misunderstanding.

It turns out Sánchez waved his glove in the air while conversing with the crowd, leaving the child to think he wanted to play catch.

X-rays were negative on Sanchez, per the team.

The Birds finished the long home stretch with a 7-3 record.

