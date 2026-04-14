Birds don't die, O's beat Diamondbacks 9-7 after 8 unanswered runs

BALTIMORE — The Orioles were down not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, not 5, but SIX runs (7-1) in sixth inning when they said "call an ambulance... but not for me!"

Diamondback pitcher Taylor Rashi allowed two hits and a walk then the avalanche begun.

Jeremiah Jackson kicked the casket open with his first career grand slam in the sixth inning.

The Polar Bear, Pete Alonso, hit a two run homer to give Baltimore the lead in the seventh.

Hiss this goodbye 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/LpdtcPIcSI — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 14, 2026

Jackson would then launch another rocket in the 8th inning to make the score 9-7.

The Orioles improved to 7-6 vs. Arizona at the yard all-time and have won six of their last seven games in Baltimore since 2016.

Baltimore plated a season-high five runs in the sixth inning, its most runs scored in a single frame since plating six on September 3, 2025 at San Diego (6 R) and its most at Camden Yards since July 29 (G1), 2025 vs. Toronto (6 R).