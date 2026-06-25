Basallo’s two home runs not enough as Orioles fall 7-6 to Angels

It was a career day for Samuel Basallo, but it unfortunately wasn’t enough as the Baltimore Orioles fell to the Los Angeles Angels, 7-6, on Wednesday.

Jorge Soler opened the scoring with a two-run home run to left field in the first inning, bringing in Wade Meckler and giving the Angels a 2-0 lead.

Basallo responded in the top of the second, hitting his first home run of the game to right-center field. The shot drove in Pete Alonso, tying the game at 2-2.

In the third, Alonso doubled to left field, driving in Leody Taveras and giving the Orioles a 3-2 lead.

Basallo then launched his second home run of the day in the fifth inning, a two-run shot to right field that once again scored Alonso and extended Baltimore’s lead to 5-2.

This marks the first multi-home run game of Basallo's career.

The Orioles held that advantage until the eighth inning — when momentum began to shift.

The Angels rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth, forcing extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Alonso singled to right field, allowing Taylor Ward to score and put Baltimore back on top, 6-5.

However, the Angels tied it again in the bottom half after an error by Keegan Akin, and Logan O’Hoppe delivered the walk-off hit to secure Los Angeles’ 7-6 victory.

After a nine-game West Coast road trip, the Orioles finished 4-5, bringing their overall record to 38-44.

Baltimore will have Thursday off before hosting the Washington Nationals at Camden Yards on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.