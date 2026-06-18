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Baltimore Sports Crossover: Zay Flowers O’s jerseys to first 15,000 fans at Orioles-Red Sox game in September

Ravens Football
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers speaks during a press conference after the team's NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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BALTIMORE — There's nothing like sports in Charm City, and two of Baltimore's beloved professional teams are teaming up for all the fans.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers will throw out the first pitch ahead of the Orioles' game against the Boston Red Sox while also serving as the guest splasher.

Flowers also attend opening day at Camden Yards with head coach Jesse Minter, who was invited as the guest splasher that day.

For the first 15,000 fans, the Orioles will be giving away Zay Flowers Orioles jerseys.

The crossover event is scheduled for Saturday, September 5.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

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