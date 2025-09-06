Baltimore celebrates 30th anniversary of Cal Ripken's historic consecutive games streak

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is preparing to honor one of Major League Baseball's most remarkable achievements as Camden Yards celebrates the 30th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr.'s record-breaking 2,131st consecutive game.

The celebration will take place Saturday evening when the Baltimore Orioles host the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Ripken's journey to baseball immortality began in the minor leagues as a Rochester Red Wing, where he dreamed of reaching the majors. Before becoming one of Baltimore's most beloved sports figures, Ripken provided Orioles fans with an exceptional career filled with timeless moments, culminating in his streak of 2,131 consecutive games played.

Initially, Ripken didn't view the streak as a record to conquer.

"When everyone started planning for the celebration, then it put a finish line, you know, and I kept thinking, 'I don't like that, you know. What if I don't make it?'" Ripken said. "I mean, and I started thinking all these things, which I had to put out of my mind and just play. I think the streak happened because I could physically do it; mentally I was able to overcome things and push forward, but when you put a finish line on it, there seemed to be expectations from everyone that there was pressure."

Despite the pressure, Ripken delivered, surpassing Lou Gehrig's record for most consecutive games played. While many sports fans view the achievement as unbreakable, Ripken doesn't quite see it that way.

"I still think somebody else can do it, and I would welcome that because I think there's a principle of going out and playing, and I think that would be bringing tribute to the game," Ripken said.

The impact of Ripken's streak has extended far beyond the baseball diamond.

"I can't tell you how many kids have perfect attendance in high school or perfect attendance all the way through school because of me," Ripken said.

Ahead of Saturday evening's 30-year celebration, Ripken says his parents are weighing heavy on his heart.

"I've been thinking about Dad and Mom a lot lately. We lost Dad and Mom, and I think that they're still a part of my life. They're still advising me even though they're not here. So, I think it'll be cool," Ripken said.

