Baltimore-based designer Jody Davis collaborates with Orioles for special Hawaiian collection

BALTIMORE — Baltimore fashion designer Jody Davis is partnering with the Baltimore Orioles for a special collection that will be featured at this weekend's game against the Miami Marlins.

"I've been on this journey for a lifetime," Davis said.

The West Baltimore native has more than 25 years of experience in the world of fashion design and has experienced several surreal moments in her career, including when First Lady of Maryland Dawn Moore wore her design during Governor Wes Moore's inauguration.

Now, Davis is having another unforgettable experience, combining her functional, fashionable and comfortable style with the iconic Birdland Hawaiian shirt giveaway.

"When they reached out we thought, is this a prank? You know, the Orioles reaching out to hometown girl Jody," Davis said.

In addition to the Hawaiian shirt giveaway at Saturday's game, fans will have the chance to bid on pieces in Davis's collection. She has created a gender-neutral top and shirt set, a pair of men's pants and women's dresses, combining functionality with comfort and fashion.

"If you look at some of the pieces, you'll see that you still see some of the buttons in the dress detail cause I cut the shirt up and you keep some of those components of the shirt in the dress design. But one of the key components of a dress is to have pockets. And why not have pockets when you go into a sports game? So you can put your phone and all your little things. You only need one or two things when you go inside," Davis said.

The proceeds from the auction will benefit the Baltimore Design School.

"I'm always a proponent for reaching back to 'each one, teach one' for those younger folks to tell them that success the journey is does not happen overnight," Davis said.

For Davis, collaborating with the O's is great for exposure, giving back to the community and even testing her arm strength.

"I'll be throwing out the first pitch. I've been practicing. I'm excited about throwing out that first ceremonial pitch," Davis said.

The shirt giveaway and auction will take place at Saturday's 4 o'clock game against the Marlins.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.