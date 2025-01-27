Adam Jones returning to the Orioles as a Community Ambassador

BALTIMORE, Md — Adam Jones is officially back on the team, just in a new role.

Jones, who retired as an Oriole on September 15, 2023, is the new Special Advisor to the General Manager and Community Ambassador

“I am grateful for the Orioles relationships I have formed since my retirement, which have led us to this exciting partnership. Having the opportunity to be around the game that I love, while also learning the operations side of baseball from one of the best General Managers is truly an honor. I am happy to be a resource for the Orioles organization and will offer everything I’ve learned from past experience to help the team succeed.”

Jones will advise Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Elias on various matters.

“Adam was a tremendous representative of the Orioles on and off the field while he was a player,” said Elias. “We are excited to formally welcome him back to our team, and we look forward to utilizing his experience, expertise, and perspective to help the franchise achieve sustained excellence.”

Jones will participate in several club-sponsored community service projects, including the club’s adopt-a-school partnership with Harlem Park Elementary Middle School, Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI), and the Challenger League.

He will start his new journey with the Orioles when he joins the team in Sarasota to serve as a guest coach this Spring Training.

Jones ranks fourth in Orioles history in at-bats and total bases, fifth in runs scored, home runs, RBI, and extra-base hits, seventh in doubles, eighth in hits and total games played, 10th in triples, and tied for 10th in stolen bases.

While he was in Baltimore he was involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore, the Orioles RBI Program, and the Maryland YMCA, donating time and money to make sure Baltimore's youth were given opportunities for a brighter future.

