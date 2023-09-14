Adam Jones' history with the Orioles

Adam Jones spent over a decade in Major League Baseball and majority of that time was with the Baltimore Orioles.

Drafted in 2005, Jones spent his first two years with the Seattle Mariners before being traded to the O's in 2008.

The Mariners sent the Orioles Jones, Kam Mickolio, George Sherrill, Tony Butler and Chris Tilman in exchange for pitcher Erik Bedard.

During his 11 seasons with the team Jones totaled 1,781 hits, 263 homeruns, 866 RBI's and 875 runs in 1,613 games. In that span he was a five time All Star and a four time Golden Glove recipient.

Jones was most known for his victory pie celebrations.

After each win, Jones would often pie his teammates in the face. According to reports, the ritual was so ingrained that Jones arranged with a local bakery to furnish the pies.

The celebration was eventually banned in 2016 for safety reasons.

Following his career with the Orioles Jones went on to play for theArizona Diamondbacks before eventually competing in Japan for two seasons.

The Orioles will retire Jones' jerseyon Friday, September 15 before their match-up against the Tampa Bay Rays.