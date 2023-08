BALTIMORE — Adam Jones will retire a member of the Orioles on September 15, the team announced on social media.

In the post it says, "Did someone order a pie," with a note that announces the retirement.

Did someone order a pie? pic.twitter.com/T5bzQeBAUv — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 25, 2023

As a member of the Orioles, Jones would smash pies in the face of his teammates to celebrate victories.

He totaled 1,781 hits, 263 homers, 866 RBIs and 875 runs in 1,613 games with the franchise.