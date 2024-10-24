Special Hearing for murdered probation agent

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The murder of a probation agent is the focus of a special hearing in the General Assembly.

Davis Martinez was killed May 31 while doing a welfare check on Emanuel Edward Sewell, a registered sex offender in Montgomery County.

Agent Martinez was found dead in Sewell's apartment. The medical examiner determined his death to be a homicide.

Police arrest man accused of killing parole officer during home visit

Thursday's special hearing is focused on the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. The union representing state, county, and local employees plans to have representatives present to testify.

