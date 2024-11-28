Shop Small in Dundalk: Spectacular Maryland Main Streets Edition

DUNDALK — Shop Small with Stevie is checking out the Main Streets across Maryland and this week she is taking us to Dundalk.

The waterfront town boasts delicious restaurants and unique shops.

One of Stevie's favorite spots is Merritt Subs. She grew up going there with her family and always ordered the cheesesteak sub.

Big Boyz Pizza is another delicious food option featuring the freshest ingredients with everything made in house.

There are cute shops to buy gifts or pick up something for yourself like Little Crystal Bijoux, Pink Walnut Body Care Bistro, and Laurie's Candles and Crafts.

Someone else's trash could be your treasure! Check out Then and Again Second Hand Store for used items for your home.

If you want something really unique check out The She Shed. You can check out custom-painted furniture, jewelry, and clothing all in one spot.

If you're looking for a sweet treat, check out La Michocana Ice Cream Shop! They have handcrafted ice cream, gourmet popsicles and much more at their shop.

If you get thirsty as you're shopping check out The Fountain. It's an old time soda fountain and lunch counter, featuring sandwiches, shakes, floats and made to order soda.

This doesn't even scratch the surface of what Dundalk offers. Check out the Chamber of Commerce website for more shops and restaurants to check out.

