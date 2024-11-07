Shop small in Aberdeen!

ABERDEEN, Md — It's time to shop small.

This week we headed to Aberdeen in Harford County and found sweets, consignment shops, and great food.

Sadie Strong, owner of Say Delicious, opened on West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen 2 years ago. Before opening the store, Sadie made all the sweet treats in her home.

Inside Say Delicious you'll find cookies, doughnuts, coffee, lattes, and a mascot named Iggy.

"Iggy is named after my grandma Cookie," owner Sadie Strong explains, "I couldn't say Cookie, ironically, I said Iggy instead. So now we have Iggy who travels the world and the ocean trying to find treasures to top our cookies with. Our signature is a golden Iggy Chip. It's a chocolate chip cookie topped with sea salt and gold and I do believe it's the best chocolate chip cookie you will have."

The doughnuts are a favorite, made fresh daily until about 11 in the morning.

Running this women-owned/veteran-owned business is a family affair. Strong says her brother is usually the one making the coffee and lattes. "They say working with family can get ugly, but that's not the case with us."

She describes the shop as a bit like a speak-easy, laid-back.

They also have a private party room, "We allow people to go in there play games, and read books, but people can also rent out the space and do custom sugar cookie decorating classes," Strong explained, "You pick the theme and we have a 3D printer that will create cookie cutters that match your theme and you'll sit down for about an hour, hour and a half, and you can learn to decorate the cookies."

WMAR

There are also great places to eat in Aberdeen like Scoops Corner Cafe & Deli and Maison Intimate Catering.

Plan your visit around the town's upcoming events, such as the Festival of Trees and the town's 47th Annual Christmas Street Celebration and check out more of what Aberdeen has to offer here.

