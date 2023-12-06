Megan Knight and Stevie Daniels shop at Sweet Elizabeth Jane in Old Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — In a special Shop Small segment, Megan Knight joins Stevie Daniels to highlight Sweet Elizabeth Jane in Old Ellicott City.

Tammy Biedeman opened the gifts and lifestyle store in 2011, in the old Caplan's building on Main Street. She moved up the street shortly after the flood in 2016 destroyed her building.

Two years later, another flood hit Main Street and Biedeman's store did have some flooding issues. Despite the floods, Biedeman said there is nowhere she'd rather be.

"The community is literally why we are here, why we are still here," she said. "I could feel that this was right for me, this town with the old, cool buildings. I just felt like it was the right space for me to be able to create something and that is really what's happening."

Biedeman said the holidays are their favorite time of year. "We're always spending time on our displays and on our windows and really trying to make it feel magical in here."

The first floor of Sweet Elizabeth Jane is gifts and lifestyle items, from handbags and jewelry, to glassware, dinnerware and holiday decor.

And Maryland-lovers can find gifts tailored just for the state, like tea towels, ornaments and books.

"We love Maryland too and we have a very proud community," said Biedeman. "The people in Ellicott City are very proud to be from E.C. so when we can find something and have it say Ellicott City or coordinates or date the city started."

The second floor is clothing and apparel, from gloves and hats, to shoes and sweaters, tops and dresses. Prices range from $10 to a couple hundred dollars.

"I think they like to come and find something different that they're not necessarily going to see at the mall," said Biedeman.

From December 4-15, Sweet Elizabeth Jane is running its 12 Days of Christmas specials with a new daily deal. Follow them on Instagramto see the deals.