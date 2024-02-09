How to celebrate Galentine's Day and support local businesses

Galentine's Day on February 13 is the perfect excuse to grab your girl friends and celebrate friendship.

In a special edition of Shop Small With Stevie, Stevie Daniels and Megan Knight checked out a few local places that are perfect for a Galentine's Day celebration, or any day out with your girl friends!

Simply Sarah Charcuterie

Sarah Connally is a stay-at-home mom of four who realized she needed a creative outlet. She tapped into her culinary background to start this online charcuterie business and it took off.

"It really did just start with me wanting to be in a better place mentally, because it's hard being a stay-at-home-mom. So, this has definitely gotten me out of that hole," she said.

Connally makes charcuterie boards for any occasion, using meats, cheeses, fruit, jams, etc. She also teaches classes to groups so you can learn how to arrange your own board at home.

"So many people are like, I didn't think I could do that, and I'm like see, you can do whatever you want!" she said.

To order a board or reserve a group session, check out her website here.

The Pottery Stop

Located off Rt. 40 in Ellicott City, the Pottery Stop is a place to express your inner artist. Owner Maegan Supple says they offer paint-your-own pottery, as well as glass blowing, glass fusion and stoneware.

"We just want people to come in and be excited to make something. You don’t need to know what you’re doing," she said.

They are hosting a Galentine's Day Besties Bash on February 16, which includes pottery painting, a dessert bar, music and door prizes.

Supple suggests you make a reservation, especially for the weekends. Check out their website for more details.

Cuples Tea House

Get your gal pals together for tea at Cuples Tea House on Howard Street in Baltimore. It's owned by Eric and Lynnette Dodson.

"In 2015 my husband and I started Cuples Tea House as a way to educate people about the benefits of drinking tea," Lynnette said. "It went from just tea to sweet stuff to breakfast items so that’s all you can find in the tea house."

Customers can come by for one cup of tea and a sweet potato scone or reserve a spot for an elevated tea service, which includes finger foods and desserts.

They also offer a tea flight of four different flavors.

"I think tea is trending because people are understanding the medicinal benefits of drinking tea people are wanting to be more healthy," Lynnette said. "We have created a nice little space for folks to come and chill and just be."

They also have a space next door, "Vinyl and Pages", where customers can take their tea to peruse books, play games and listen to records.

If you have a small business you'd like Stevie to showcase, email her at stevie.daniels@wmar.com