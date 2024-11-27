Baltimore businesses highlighted November 30th at Shop Small Vendor Market in Mt. Vernon

BALTIMORE, Md — If you are headed to Baltimore for Small Business Saturday make sure you stop by Hotel Revival and the Shop Small Vendor Market.

From 2:00 pm-5:00 pm the Corner Store, at Hotel Revival Baltimore, will showcase products from 15 local vendors.

"The Corner Store represents that commitment, and we’re thrilled to offer a platform for local vendors to showcase their work,” said Jasmine Garland, director of impact at Hotel Revival. “We encourage everyone to come out, support these incredible entrepreneurs, and take home something special this holiday season.”

The vendor market happens the same day the Corner Store Gift Shop officially reopens to the public.

"This event is more than just shopping – it's about creating opportunities for small businesses, celebrating the unique spirit of Baltimore, and putting dollars back into the local economy,” added Garland.

