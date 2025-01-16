Sen. Cardin reflects on his time in office

TOWSON — For 58 years, Sen. Ben Cardin served the state of Maryland in the State Legislature, the House of Representatives and the United States Senate.

He decided not to seek reelection.

Sen. Cardin spoke with WMAR-2 News to talk reflect on his career in office.

He's proud of his accomplishments and is excited for what's next.

.

Sen. Cardin has been in politics since 1967.

"It was really my commitment to try to make our communities stronger, to help those that are less fortunate, so they have a voice in the establishment in policies," said Sen. Cardin.

Sen. Cardin tells WMAR-2 News there are several things he is proud of, including securing funding for the Key Bridge replacement.

"I can point to specific bills, protection of Chesapeake Bay or the deal with international human rights, passage of the Magnitsky Sanction Law, or I can look at what I've done in healthcare with preventive healthcare," said Sen. Cardin.

But most importantly, he says he is happy with the way he handled his business.

"I'm proud of the manner of what I did in my public life. That is with civility, listening to people, trying to reach compromise without compromising principles to get things done," said Sen. Cardin.

With Sen. Cardin deciding not to run for reelection, it opened the door for former Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to take his seat.

Sen. Cardin says he is proud to pass the baton to her.

He told her it was important to make friends with people on both sides of the aisle.

Sen. Cardin has no plans to run for another officer.

However, he still wants to be active in the community.