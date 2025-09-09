Search continues for missing person in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — Marley Morrison is missing from the 100 block of St. Paul St.

Morrison's mother, Mari Corkery reached out to let us know Morrison is missing.

Morrison is 35 years old and is about 5'9" and around 200 pounds.

According to the missing persons report filed with police on September 3, Corkery went to see Morrison that Wednesday and waited outside the apartment for four hours, but Morrison never showed up.

Morrison has schizophrenia and hallucinations, but is not violent.

Corkery tells us she believes Morrison may be suffering from a mental health crisis and that the last time Morrison was in contact was on August 31.

Family of Marley Morrison

She added that Morrison's cat had been left without food or water, which is unusual.

If you know where Marley Morrison is or have information about Morrison's whereabouts over the last week, please call Central District police at 410-396-2411.