Watch Now
SportsFootballRavens

Actions

Seahawks reportedly hire Ravens' DC Mike Macdonald as new head coach

Mike Macdonald Ravens
Shawn Stepner/WMAR
Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald during organized team activities
Mike Macdonald Ravens
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 13:34:32-05

BALTIMORE — The Seahawks are hiring Ravens' defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, according to reports.

He moves on after two years as the defensive coordinator for Baltimore.

The defense under Macdonald allowed the fewest points per game, while also recording the most sacks and takeways this past season according to ESPN.

At 36, Macdonald now becomes the NFL's youngest head coach.

The Ravens also lost their director of player personnel Joe Hortiz.

RELATED: Ravens' director of player personnel to become Chargers GM

Hortiz became the new general manager for the Chargers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices