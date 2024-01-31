Seahawks reportedly hire Ravens' DC Mike Macdonald as new head coach

BALTIMORE — The Seahawks are hiring Ravens' defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, according to reports.

He moves on after two years as the defensive coordinator for Baltimore.

The defense under Macdonald allowed the fewest points per game, while also recording the most sacks and takeways this past season according to ESPN.

At 36, Macdonald now becomes the NFL's youngest head coach.

The Ravens also lost their director of player personnel Joe Hortiz.

Hortiz became the new general manager for the Chargers.