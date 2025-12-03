Science with Stevie: Winter Precipitation

BALTIMORE — Meteorologist Stevie Daniels breaks down how snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain develops in this Science with Stevie segment! It all has to do with the temperature of the air from the clouds to the surface.

A quick summary:

🌨️ Snow = cold air top to bottom

🌧️ Rain = warm air all the way down

❄️ Sleet = snow melts, then refreezes

🧊 Freezing rain = snow melts, freezes on contact

