Science with Stevie: Winter Precipitation

Snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain...OH MY!
BALTIMORE — Meteorologist Stevie Daniels breaks down how snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain develops in this Science with Stevie segment! It all has to do with the temperature of the air from the clouds to the surface.

A quick summary:
🌨️ Snow = cold air top to bottom
🌧️ Rain = warm air all the way down
❄️ Sleet = snow melts, then refreezes
🧊 Freezing rain = snow melts, freezes on contact

If you have a weather question, I would love to answer it! Feel free to send me an email or reach out on social media!

