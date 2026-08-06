Science with Stevie: Why do sunflowers chase the sun?

Happy sunflower season! Have you ever noticed that young sunflowers seem to follow the Sun from sunrise to sunset? It's not your imagination—it's a fascinating process called heliotropism!

When sunflowers are still growing, their flower buds and stems slowly turn throughout the day to face the Sun. They begin each morning facing east then track the Sun across the sky. They do it all again the next day. By soaking up as much sunlight as possible, young sunflowers can maximize photosynthesis. More sunlight means more energy, helping the plant grow taller and stronger.

So the next time you see a field of sunflowers, remember—they're using science to make the most of every sunny day!

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