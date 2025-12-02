Science with Stevie: Radiational Cooling

Meteorologist Stevie Daniels explains why some nights cool down quickly and how clear skies can actually make you feel colder in this Science with Stevie segment. It is a natural process known as radiational cooling!

In order to achieve maximum radiational cooling, you need these three ingredients:



clear skies

light winds

dry air

Fun fact— sometimes fresh snow on the ground can also lead to a rapid drop in temperatures overnight!

