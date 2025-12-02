Science with Stevie: Radiational Cooling

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How does the atmosphere quickly steal the warmth overnight?
Meteorologist Stevie Daniels explains why some nights cool down quickly and how clear skies can actually make you feel colder in this Science with Stevie segment. It is a natural process known as radiational cooling!

In order to achieve maximum radiational cooling, you need these three ingredients:

  • clear skies
  • light winds
  • dry air

Fun fact— sometimes fresh snow on the ground can also lead to a rapid drop in temperatures overnight!

