Science with Stevie: Making your own snow!

The snow outside has turned to ice, which isn't fun or safe to play with. So, why not make some snow inside...with science! And no, we don't need clouds or freezing temperatures.

Here are the materials that you will need:

❄️Baking soda

❄️Cheap white hair conditioner

❄️Large bowl

❄️Spoon

❄️Your hands!

Step 1:

Pour the baking soda into the large bowl.

Step 2:

Add a little bit of hair conditioner.

Step 3:

Mix it together with your hands or a spoon!

Step 4:

Keep adding small amounts of conditioner until the mixture feels cool, crumbly, and mold-able. You can pack it like snow!

The baking soda is a powder with tiny spaces between the particles. The conditioner coats those particles and helps them stick together—this is similar to how water helps real snowflakes stick!

In real clouds, snow forms when water vapor freezes into ice crystals. Those ice crystals stick together and fall as snow. We are making something that acts like snow, but it's actually a soft chemical mixture! It feels chilly because baking soda pulls heat away from your hands as it reacts with the moisture in the conditioner. The science makes a temperature trick!

So even when the forecast calls for sunny skies, we can still bring winter inside! Who knew that snow could come from a bowl and a cloud?

Stay curious! I'll see you next time for more Science with Stevie! ❄️

