Science with Stevie: Making it rain!

It's time for Science with Stevie! You’ve probably heard the saying, “April showers bring May flowers.” But those spring showers can make it tough for kids to get outside and play. Not to worry! Rainy days are perfect for fun indoor experiments! Here’s a simple and exciting activity you can try at home using materials you likely already have.

What you will need:



Water

A clear jar

Shaving cream

Blue food coloring

A small bowl

A pipette or small spoon

Step-by-step instructions:

1. Prepare the atmosphere

Fill your jar about ¾ full with water.

2. Create the cloud

Spray a layer of shaving cream on top of the water to form your “cloud.”

3. Make the rain

In a small bowl, mix a little water with a few drops of blue food coloring.

4. Add the rain to the cloud

Using a pipette or spoon, slowly drip the blue water onto the shaving cream.

5. Watch it rain!

Keep adding drops until the shaving cream becomes saturated. Eventually, the blue water will fall through into the jar—just like rain!

Why does this happen? As more colored water is added, the “cloud” (shaving cream) becomes heavier and can’t hold any more liquid. Gravity pulls the water droplets down through the cloud and into the jar below—just like real rain falling from clouds!🌦️

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