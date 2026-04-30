Science with Stevie: Making it rain!

It's time for Science with Stevie! You’ve probably heard the saying, “April showers bring May flowers.” But those spring showers can make it tough for kids to get outside and play. Not to worry! Rainy days are perfect for fun indoor experiments! Here’s a simple and exciting activity you can try at home using materials you likely already have.
What you will need:
- Water
- A clear jar
- Shaving cream
- Blue food coloring
- A small bowl
- A pipette or small spoon
Step-by-step instructions:
1. Prepare the atmosphere
Fill your jar about ¾ full with water.
2. Create the cloud
Spray a layer of shaving cream on top of the water to form your “cloud.”
3. Make the rain
In a small bowl, mix a little water with a few drops of blue food coloring.
4. Add the rain to the cloud
Using a pipette or spoon, slowly drip the blue water onto the shaving cream.
5. Watch it rain!
Keep adding drops until the shaving cream becomes saturated. Eventually, the blue water will fall through into the jar—just like rain!
Why does this happen? As more colored water is added, the “cloud” (shaving cream) becomes heavier and can’t hold any more liquid. Gravity pulls the water droplets down through the cloud and into the jar below—just like real rain falling from clouds!🌦️
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