Science with Stevie: Dreaming of a "White Christmas"?

It's more of a wish than a reality...
Meteorologist Stevie Daniels explains the chances of a "White Christmas" in Baltimore in this Science with Stevie segment. The National Weather Service defines a "White Christmas" in Baltimore means having at least 1" of snow on the ground at 7 AM Christmas Day.

If you dream of a white Christmas, you may have better in New England or the Upper Midwest!

Snowiest Christmases on record in Baltimore:
1909: 9.3"
1969: 6.1"
1902: 3.0"
1962: 2.9"
1935: 1.2"

