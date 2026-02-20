Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Science with Stevie: Breaking down blizzard warning criteria

Meteorologist Stevie Daniels is busting one of the biggest weather myths...a blizzard! A blizzard is not defined by how much snow falls. You could have a blizzard with very little snow—and a huge snowstorm that is not a blizzard.

BLIZZARD.jpg

To officially be a blizzard, 3 things have to happen:

  1. Strong winds sustained or frequent gusts 35 mph or higher
  2. Blowing or falling snow. Snow can be falling or already on the ground getting blown around.
  3. And visibility is reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. 

And all of these things, have to last for at least 3 hours.

Blowing snow is so dangerous because roads disappear, you can't see cars, signs, or even buildings. Whiteout conditions make it easy to get disoriented.

Think of it like this:
A snowstorm equals how MUCH
A blizzard is how HARD it is to SEE

So if you hear "blizzard warning", that's your cue: this is about dangerous travel and visibility- not just how many inches are on the ruler.

