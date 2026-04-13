Roca Baltimore receives a $1 million federal grant to help young men at risk of violence change paths

A $1 million federal grant from Congressman Kweisi Mfume is coming to Roca Baltimore, a program working with young men most at risk of violence.

Roca Baltimore receives a $1 million grant to help fight violence Roca Baltimore receives a $1 million grant to help fight violence

The program focuses on meeting young men where they are and helping them slow down, think, and change the decisions that can shape their future.

For Khiree Oliver, a graduate of the program, that support helped him change his path. He is now working with the MTA as a behind-the-wheel trainer, turning his life experience into something positive.

"If you don't like something or you don't like where you're at, don't complain and be complacent. Go find something, you know, go do what you need to do. Keep being driven. Don't just sit around," Oliver said.

The funding will also expand training for police, helping them manage stress and understand young minds.

