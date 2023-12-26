Red Cross officials grapple with the rise in weather related natural disasters

TOWSON — The American Red Cross has seen a rise in weather related natural disasters.

They are responding to nearly twice as many events as they did a decade ago.

They believe the changing climate could be a reason for a rise in weather related disasters.

Red Cross officials say the public needs to be aware of this issue because this means they need more help from the public.

Responding to more natural disasters requires more resources.

Lenora Henry is the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Central Maryland.

She says the rise in weather related events can be felt locally.

Specifically in Maryland, the Red Cross has seen a rise in flooding cases.

Due to the worsening climate crisis, the Red Cross is estimated to spend nearly a billion dollars over the next few years.

Henry says they could use more blood and financial donations.

Also, she says their staff can't do everything.

She says they are always looking for volunteers.

"And so, it's very essential for people to understand what the Red Cross does as first responders, and going out to tend to the emergencies, and throughout central Maryland, as well as locally and nationally," said Henry.

When it comes to being prepared, the Red Cross has tips for everyone.

1) Get a home and a car emergency kit

2) Make a plan for every family member

3) Stay informed before, during and after a storm