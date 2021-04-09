Power Plant Live! begins Phase One of reopening businesses

BALTIMORE — One of Baltimore's largest dining and entertainment venues is beginning to reopen some of its businesses that have been closed for months due to the pandemic.

Leinie's Lodge and Beer Garden and Luckie's Tavern are reopening on Friday April 9.

The Cordish Companies, which owns Power Plant and other Live! properties, expanded the outdoor seating area, including tables by the new 25-foot LED screen.

Customers will be required to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking. They must stay seated unless getting up to use the restroom or get a drink or food. Customers can access touch-less menus using a QR code on their phone.

The goal is to eventually reopen other businesses like Ram's Head Live! and Tin Roof over the next few months.

"We’re taking a really careful approach to it. We want to take our time, we want to make sure that our employees feel safe that our guests feel safe, so the goal is to open in phases," said Chris Furst, the National Director of Events for Cordish Company and Live! properties.

A couple of businesses at Power Plant have been open, including the new restaurant Underground Pizza Company which serves Detroit-style pizza. There's also Charm City Clue Room, which is an escape room.

Power Plant plans to slowly reintroduce events such as Drag Brunch on the first Sunday of every month and Six Feet Beats, a concert series that will run every Friday starting in May.

There are also a number of job openings at Power Plant including servers and bar backs. For more information on how to apply for a job and see upcoming events, click here.

