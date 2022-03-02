Masks optional at Baltimore City Public Schools starting March 14

BALTIMORE — Masks will be optional at Baltimore City Public Schools beginning March 14.

The mandate will be lifted one-week earlier, on March 7 for staff and visitors at the City Schools Central Office.

Currently in Baltimore City, COVID-19 transmission levels are low. Per the CDC, masks are no longer recommended at schools in jurisdictions experiencing such levels.

There are however two exceptions where masks would need to be worn.

One is if recovering from COVID-19, and the other is being exposed by having close contact with an infected individual.

In both cases masks would be required for 10 days after.

In the meantime, the school system will continue providing weekly pooled testing and masks to any student or employee requesting one

All staff are still required to be fully vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

School systems in Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties have already voted to make masks optional in schools.

