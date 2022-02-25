State committee to decide on mask mandate in school buildings

ANNAPOLIS — A state committee will vote Friday on whether to lift the statewide mask mandate in public schools.

Earlier this week, Maryland's Board of Education voted 12-2 to lift the statewide mandate starting March 1.

Right now, the only school system in the region with an optional mask policy is Anne Arundel County. Masks are still required on school buses.

Here is what other local school systems in our area have decided:

Baltimore City: Masks required in school buildings. Indoor mask requirement going away March 1 does not apply to schools.

Baltimore County: Must be 14 straight days of COVID-19 cases in the 'moderate' or 'low' transmission levels to drop the mandate. Currently, the CDC says the risk is 'substantial.'

Carroll County: Masks come off pending state committee approval.

Cecil County: If state committee approves Board of Education's decision, masks optional March 1.

Harford County: Masking policies will be discussed at school board meeting Monday, February 28.

Howard County: Masks optional starting Tuesday, March 1. Still required on buses.

The state committee meets Friday at 2:30 p.m.