ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More than a month after calling for a criminal probe into the "grade-fixing scheme" within Baltimore City Public Schools, Governor Larry Hogan wants the State Board of Education to advance their independent investigation into the matter.

“Marylanders are demanding better outcomes and more accountability for the taxpayer dollars entrusted to the local school systems charged with providing a high-quality education for every single Maryland child—with no exceptions,” Hogan wrote in a letter Monday. “Now more than ever, we must work together to provide the accountability, integrity, and efficiency in our public education system that Maryland families expect and deserve."

Back in June, the Inspector General for Education found that Baltimore City changed 12,552 grades from failing to passing, potentially hiking the system's graduation rate.

RELATED: Hogan calls for criminal investigation into "grade-fixing scheme" within Baltimore City Public Schools

Following the report's release, Hogan asked the Maryland State Prosecutor to investigate any alleged criminal conduct that may have taken place during the scandal. He also cited federal funding that Baltimore City Schools receive annually, and called for the United States Attorney's Office in Maryland to investigate whether there was any fraud involved.

City School officials have denied any criminal wrongdoing. So far, there's been no indication on whether any criminal investigation has even gotten underway.

In his latest letter to the State Board of Education, Hogan also urged them to issue an emergency procurement in order to audit the system between the school years of 2016 through 2022 as recommended by the Inspector General.



The system is also in the midst of defending against a lawsuit filed by a couple, claiming City schools are blatantly enhancing student attendance and grades.