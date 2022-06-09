Hogan calls for criminal investigation into "grade-fixing scheme" within Baltimore City Public Schools

BALTIMORE — Fallout continues from an investigative report that revealed a massive "grade-fixing scheme" within Baltimore City Public Schools.

The report released June 7 found that 12,552 grades were changed from failing to passing, potentially impacting the system's graduation rate

On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan asked the Maryland State Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute any alleged criminal conduct that may have taken place during the scandal.

"The report reveals a staggering level of disregard for the integrity of the educational system and a clear lack of accountability at the highest levels. For years, the school system has denied and dismissed allegations of grade fixing, and tried to sweep it all under the rug," said Hogan. "None of this should be allowed to happen in any school system, let alone in one of the most highly funded large school systems in America. All involved in this culture of corruption must be held accountable."

Hogan also cited the federal funding that Baltimore City Schools receive.

He now wants the United States Attorney's Office in Maryland to investigate whether there was any fraud involved.

Specifically, the report's findings came from a review of nearly 130 Baltimore City Schools between grades 6 through 12.

It alleges that principals and assistant principals were pressured from higher-ups at the school system's headquarters on North Avenue, and that they in turn passed that pressure onto teachers in the classroom.

The report lists Patterson High School as having the most number of failing grades changed, with 1,390 over five years.

Merganthaler (780), Digital Harbor (480), and Vivian T. Thomas (419) rounded out the top four.

“Beyond the legal implications, there has been a clear moral failing by school administrators who appear more concerned with their own image than with the well-being of their students," said Hogan. "Too many Baltimore City children have been denied the education they deserve and robbed of opportunities to thrive and succeed. This scandal has broken the bonds of trust between city officials and parents, students and taxpayers.”

The report is hardly the first time that City Schools has come under fire for their grading systems.

Less than a year ago, the system issued its own investigative report detailing how former leaders at one school schemed to alter student attendance, grade average, and graduation rates.

That came after school administrators announced they would no longer make failing students repeat their grade levels.