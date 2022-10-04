Construction for new Lansdowne High School underway

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County officials gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate the official start of construction for a new Lansdowne High School.

Once finished, the $156 million campus will sit just northwest of where the school presently stands.

The 318,461 square foot property will include 300 more seats than the school's current capacity of 1,759.

Totaling $156 million, the completed project will include three — three-story wings that connect to a two-story physical education and fine arts wing.

Plans are to remove the existing school to make way for athletic fields and other new amenities.

At 60 plus years-of age, conditions at Lansdowne High have continued to deteriorate.

Lack of wheelchair access, inadequate air conditioning, and broken water fountains are just a few of the issues students and staff have been faced with for years.

Funding had previously been made available as part of a $2.5 billion — 15-year Improvement Plan for Baltimore County schools.