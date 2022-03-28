Rebuild of Scotts Branch Elementary included in Baltimore County's newest school construction plan

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is setting aside $70 million in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget towards new school construction projects.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski attended Scotts Branch Elementary on Monday to announce the school would be rebuilt from the ground up.

Initially, plans were to renovate the school. Construction of the new facility is expected to cost $49 million, $21.5 million of which will come from County funds and $27.9 from the State.

Another $19 million will be reserved to design a new Dulaney High School and like-new Towson High School. A replacement school is also planned for Red House Run Elementary.

New additions are expected to be built at Pine Grove Middle and Dundalk High Schools. Additionally, officials are hoping to explore solutions for high school overcrowding in the Northeast and Southeast areas of the County.

These newest financial commitments are on top of previously funded projects, that are ongoing at Lansdowne High School, Summit Park Elementary School, Rossville Elementary, Bedford Elementary, Northeast Middle School, and Deer Park Elementary School, the County’s first net-zero school.

It's all part of Baltimore County’s $2.5 billion 15-year Improvement Plan for All Schools, which aims to eliminate the need for school trailers within a decade.