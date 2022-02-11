Archdiocese of Baltimore to allow optional mask wearing in Catholic Schools

BALTIMORE — Beginning February 14, Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore will allow mask wearing to be optional.

Independent Catholic schools such as Calvert Hall College High School, St. Frances Academy and Notre Dame Preparatory School will make their own masking policies for their school communities.

Previously, the Archdiocese required masks to be worn in all Catholic schools.

Catholic schools will continue to provide rapid antigen testing and surveillance testing to “confirm symptomatic and identify asymptomatic cases that might contribute to an outbreak within a school community.

On Thursday Governor Larry Hogan called on the Maryland State Board of Education to lift its school masking policy in light of improving conditions.

MORE: Gov. Hogan calls on Maryland Board of Education to lift school mask mandates

Currently there are only three ways local school districts can lift the mandates themselves.

One is if 80 percent of a county's population is fully vaccinated, as defined and reported by the Maryland Department of Health.

Exception two is if a particular school verifies that 80 percent of their staff and students have been fully vaccinated.

The third is in the event the CDC reports a county with 14 consecutive days of moderate or low transmission rates of COVID-19 cases.