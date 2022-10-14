Anne Arundel County places 30+ school bus routes partially back in service

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Earlier this month Anne Arundel County Public Schools said they came up with a partial solution to system-wide bus shortages.

On Friday the school system unveiled more than 30 bus routes that will be placed back into service after being out of operation.

Only seven of them however will offer students roundtrip transport to and from school.

Meanwhile six will offer morning service only, with 17 others handling just afternoon transports.

Prior to this no service had been offered for any students along these specific routes, leaving parents with little options on how to get their kids to school.

RELATED: Anne Arundel Schools dealing with significant teacher, bus driver shortages

Now beginning October 17, the following seven schools bus routes will handle morning and afternoon transports.

Chesapeake Bay Middle School Bus 294 (to be run by Bus 283)

Northeast Middle School Bus 242 (to be run by Bus 90)

Old Mill High School Bus 4 (to be run by Bus 7 and Bus 349)

Old Mill Middle School South Bus 183 (to be run by Bus 4, Bus 378, Bus 489, and Bus 657)

Shady Side Elementary School Bus 297 (to be run by Bus 37 and Bus 293)

South Shore Elementary School Bus 490 (to be run by Bus 378)

Tracey’s Elementary School Bus 641 (to be run by Bus 41)

These next six routes will offer morning transportation only.

Broadneck High School Bus 303 (to be run by Bus 231)

Central Middle School Bus 117 (to be run by Bus 144)

Meade Middle School Bus 333 (to be run by Bus 616)

Old Mill Middle School North Bus 110 (to be run by Bus 345)

Old Mill Middle School South Bus 25 (to be run by Bus 491)

Severn River Middle School Bus 387 (to be run by Bus 611)

The below 18 routes will run only in the afternoon.

Broadneck High School Bus 238 (to be run by Bus 187)

Broadneck High School Bus 426 (to be run by Bus 337)

Folger McKinsey Elementary School Bus 124 (to be run by Bus 7)

Freetown Elementary School Bus 442 (to be run by Bus 147)

Germantown Elementary School Bus 42 (to be run by Bus 467)

Hebron-Harman Elementary School Bus 374 (to be run by Bus 43)

Jessup Elementary School Bus 333 (to be run by Bus 616)

Mayo Elementary School Bus 117 (to be run by Bus 144)

North County High School Bus 145 (to be run by Bus 125)

North County High School Bus 291 (to be run by Bus 203)

North County High School Bus 413 (to be run by Bus 147)

Ridgeway Elementary School Bus 110 (to be run by Bus 491)

Seven Oaks Elementary School Bus 372 (to be run by Bus 102)

Severn Elementary School Bus 230 (to be run by Bus 102)

Severn Elementary School Bus 446 (to be run by Bus 621)

South River High School Bus 117 (to be run by Bus 415)

Sunset Elementary School Bus 331 (to be run by Bus 284)

Windsor Farm Elementary School Bus 387 (to be run by Bus 611)

The school system says the routes could change again at the semester break to provide buses to students who may be without them for the first semester.

Plans are also being finalized to use vans for student transports, which do not require drivers to have a CDL.

Specific schedules with bus stop pickup times can be found by clicking here.

“As I said when we announced this plan earlier this month, this is not the total solution that our families expect and that we want,” said County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell. “It is, however, a huge step forward that will provide families with relief as we continue to explore additional avenues to solve this complex issue.”