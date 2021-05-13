Watch

In Focus: Rebound Maryland

YMCA is hiring a Caregiver

This is the sign on a YMCA on the Northside of Pittsburgh on Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 10:19 AM, May 13, 2021
BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! YMCA is hiring a Stay And Play Caregiver.

"As a Y Stay & Play Attendant you will be responsible for the safety, active engagement and well-being of children attending Stay & Play in Y family centers while their parents or guardians are in our centers. You'll provide a safe, engaging, fun, and nurturing environment which fosters the social, emotional, physical, cognitive, and creative development of each child in your care," says the company.

Apply here.

