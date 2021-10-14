Under Armour is hiring a Color Reviewer
BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you. Under Armour is hiring a Color Reviewer.
Here's what you'll need:
- Color vision score (FM100) of superior color discrimination required
- Knowledge of technical color science and management including lab dip and bulk lot process; color measurement, color review and communication
- Knowledge of product lifecycle, basic garment construction, trim components, material constructions, fiber types, fabric finishes, etc.
