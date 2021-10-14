Under Armour is hiring a Color Reviewer

AP

Posted at 12:10 PM, Oct 14, 2021

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you. Under Armour is hiring a Color Reviewer. Here's what you'll need:

Color vision score (FM100) of superior color discrimination required



Knowledge of technical color science and management including lab dip and bulk lot process; color measurement, color review and communication

Knowledge of product lifecycle, basic garment construction, trim components, material constructions, fiber types, fabric finishes, etc. Apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.