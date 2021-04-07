UMMC is hiring a Dietary Aide

AP

Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 07, 2021

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you. University of Maryland Medical Center is hiring a Dietary Aide. Here's what you'll do:

Assemble accurately meal trays, nourishments, floor supplies, tube feedings and snacks for patients or cafeteria customers. Deliver regular and late trays within the standard time frame.

Comply with departmental polices to include polices on break times, meal times, eating in kitchen, labeling, dating foods items, uniforms, etc. Consistently wear I.D. badge. Demonstrates a professional appearance. Apply here.

