Watch

Rebound

Actions

UMMC is hiring a Dietary Aide

items.[0].image.alt
AP
AP_459330041570.png
Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 11:42:29-04

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you. University of Maryland Medical Center is hiring a Dietary Aide.

Here's what you'll do:

  • Assemble accurately meal trays, nourishments, floor supplies, tube feedings and snacks for patients or cafeteria customers.
  • Deliver regular and late trays within the standard time frame.
  • Comply with departmental polices to include polices on break times, meal times, eating in kitchen, labeling, dating foods items, uniforms, etc. Consistently wear I.D. badge. Demonstrates a professional appearance.

Apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020