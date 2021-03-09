UMMC is hiring!

Menu

Posted at 10:32 AM, Mar 09, 2021
BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News is here for you! University of Maryland Medical Center is hiring a Room Attendant.

Here's what you'll do:
Under direct supervision, performs cleaning and disinfecting services within an area, location or building. Takes appropriate and necessary precautions to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and other associates in accordance with standards set forth by The Joint Commission, OSHA and other regulatory agencies. Fulfillment of the job duties requires the employee to have access to medication storage areas

Apply here.

