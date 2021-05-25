Watch

In Focus: Rebound Maryland

Actions

TSA hiring officers eligible for $1,000 bonus at BWI Airport

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This Jan. 10, 2007 file photo shows Transportation Security Officer Juan Morales at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. Two former and current Transportation Security Administration employees have been arrested and indicted on drug conspiracy charges for allegedly allowing large amounts of cocaine and other drugs to pass through security screening at Los Angeles International Airport last year. Seven people face drug-related charges in a 22-count indictment unsealed Wednesday April 25, 2012, in Los Angeles federal court. (AP Photo/Ann Johansson, File)
Juan Morales
Posted at 9:04 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 09:04:43-04

BALTIMORE, md. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport within the next few months.

Officers who on-board before September 30 will receive a $500 bonus and an additional $500 bonus after one year of service within TSA.

Officers receive paid training, annual and sick leave, retirement benefits and strong health care plans. Pay starts at $18.57 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

You do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. The newly hired officers will receive paid training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Most of the openings are for part-time employees.

To view open positions, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/transport-security-officer [jobs.tsa.gov].

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020