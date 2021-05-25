TSA hiring officers eligible for $1,000 bonus at BWI Airport

BALTIMORE, md. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport within the next few months.

Officers who on-board before September 30 will receive a $500 bonus and an additional $500 bonus after one year of service within TSA.

Officers receive paid training, annual and sick leave, retirement benefits and strong health care plans. Pay starts at $18.57 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

You do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. The newly hired officers will receive paid training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Most of the openings are for part-time employees.