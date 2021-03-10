Menu

The Y of Central Maryland is hiring a Family Services Advocate

Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 12:10:43-05

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News has all of the openings in the area. The Y of Central Maryland is hiring a Family Services Advocate.

Does this sound like you?
· An interest in the well-being and education of young children, enthusiasm, patience, good humor, good judgment and a good spirit
· The ability to clearly communicate and effectively listen to children, parents/guardians, members, and other Y associates
· At least 2 year of experience working with adults in the Human Services or Social Work field
· Prior Head Start experience (preferred)

Apply here.

