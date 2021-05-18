Watch

In Focus: Rebound Maryland

Actions

The Park School of Baltimore is hiring a Database Coordinator

items.[0].image.alt
AP
AP_944681611515.png
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 12:40:03-04

BALTIMORE, md. — WMAR-2 News has the latest job listings in the area. The Park School of Baltimore is hiring a Database Coordinator.

Here's what you get to do:

  • Manage gift entry and processing in the Raiser’s Edge database, including cash, check, and credit card
  • Work with the Database Associate to provide timely acknowledgment of gifts for The Park Fund
  • Work with the Database Associate to provide daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reporting to members of the Development leadership team and the Director of Accounting

Apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020