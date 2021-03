BALTIMORE, md. — The Home Depot is hiring for 1,100 positions.

The retailer has open full-time and part-time positions in customer service, filling online orders for curbside pickup or in store as well as overnight freight and merchandising.

The Home Depot is committed to keeping associates safe. Procedures include requiring daily health checks for associates, requiring face masks, social distancing, and more.

Apply by texting JOBS to 52270 or online here.