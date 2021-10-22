Despite September jobs gain, some Maryland sectors reported significant declines

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Preliminary numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor show Maryland gained 1,200 jobs in September, lowering the unemployment rate to 5.9 percent.

For a second straight month, the numbers have continued to be at their lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2021, the state has gained a total of 65,700 jobs.

The Leisure and Hospitality private sector grew most by 2,400 jobs, followed by Professional and Business Services with 700.

Despite the good news, some sectors did experience some decline including the Education and Health Services and Financial Activities fields, which each reported losses of 1,500 jobs. Utilities, Mining, Logging, and Construction also reported a decrease in jobs.