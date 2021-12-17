Strong November jobs report has Maryland's unemployment rate at pandemic low

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Preliminary numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor show Maryland gained 8,400 jobs in November, lowering the unemployment rate to 5.4 percent.

For a fourth straight month, the numbers have continued to be at their lowest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland last month added jobs more than twice as fast as the rest of the U.S.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector led the way with a gain of 5,100 jobs. That sector has now recovered all jobs lost during the pandemic.

Since the beginning of 2021, the state has gained a total of 91,000 jobs.